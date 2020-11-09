Gov. Ivey pardons Thanksgiving turkeys in annual tradition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys.
The governor carried out the tradition Monday at the Governor's Mansion in Montgomery.
The turkeys Clyde and Henrietta received their reprieve from the dinner table.
The tradition dates back to 1949. Bates Turkey Farm in Greenville has been providing the turkeys since 1949.
Today, I hosted one my favorite traditions – the 71st annual Turkey Pardoning. Clyde & Henrietta are hereby pardoned from Thanksgiving dinner! Thank you to @AlaAgriculture, @AlabamaPoultry, Montgomery Christian School & the Bates family for participating in this special event. pic.twitter.com/sTXoiUDrm2
— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 9, 2020