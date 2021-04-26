Gov. Ivey makes Tuesday a day of remembrance for April 27, 2011, tornado victims in Alabama

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday proclaimed April 27, 2021, as a Day of Remembrance in the state of Alabama.

Ten years ago on this day, a series of long track tornadoes ripped through the state of Alabama in three waves across 35 of our 67 counties.

The storms killed 254 Alabamians, injured more than 2,000 and devastated the state.

While we will never forget the grave loss of life and devastation, we also reflect on how far we have come, a release from the governor's office said.

See her full proclamation below