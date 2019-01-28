Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency due to expected winter weather

Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency Monday afternoon effective at 3:00 p.m. for all Alabama counties in anticipation of potential winter weather. Rain, snow and freezing temperatures are expected for a large portion of Alabama.

With the state of emergency, Ivey is directing the activation of the Alabama Emergency Operations Center in Clanton and the Alabama National Guard to help with emergency transportation needs.

“This winter storm has the potential to affect a large portion of our state. Citizens in the northern half of the state should be especially mindful of the changing weather conditions,” Governor Ivey said in a statement released by her office Monday afternoon. “Travel conditions could be negatively impacted Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Please avoid travel if possible and be very careful if you do have to get out on the roadways.”

Drivers should use extreme caution while driving, stay up to date with road conditions and anticipate increased travel times. They are advised to limit travel to emergencies only and to keep an emergency kit in their vehicles with a blanket, bottles of water, snacks, a phone charger and a first aid kit, Ivey's office says.