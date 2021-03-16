Gov. Ivey issues state of emergency ahead of Alabama's severe weather threat Wednesday

Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on Tuesday for all 67 counties ahead of the potential for severe weather on Wednesday.

The state of emergency goes into effect Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m.

North Alabama is facing the potential of three rounds of severe weather on Wednesday spanning from very early in the morning to very late at night.

The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network will track this weather all day and night to help keep you and your family safe. Stay with us on air and online for the most up to date weather information.

Ivey issued the following statement about the state of emergency:

“The threat for potentially dangerous weather is rising for much of Alabama tomorrow. Out of an abundance of caution, I have issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties to ensure we are ready to act in any way needed from the state level. Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event, with some of the most severe weather anticipated late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”