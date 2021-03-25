Gov. Ivey issues State of Emergency for severe weather, all North Alabama counties included

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a state of emergency for 28 counties ahead of the anticipated severe weather.

This includes all of North Alabama.

The state of emergency went into effect at 10 a.m.

The state of emergency includes: Autauga, Bibb, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Chilton, Choctaw, Clarke, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Coosa, Cullman, Dallas, DeKalb, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Greene, Hale, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lowndes, Madison, Marengo, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Perry, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, Washington, Wilcox and Winston counties.

From Governor Kay Ivey: “Once again, Alabama finds herself facing the threat of severe weather. I urge all Alabamians to closely monitor the weather system as it continues to impact portions of our state, especially if you are in the line of the highest risk storms. We will continue following this system and stand ready to provide any assistance we are able, should the need arise.”

See the full proclamation below: