On Thursday, Governor Ivey said she is cautiously optimistic about the revised corrective action plan submitted by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles on December 28.

The board submitted a plan at the end of November that was rejected by Ivey and Attorney General Steve Marshall. They were given 30 days to come up with a better plan that would meet Ivey's and Marshall's specifications.

The new plan is 16 pages plus supporting documents. It says there should be no change in the board's executive leadership, stating that it has made positive contributions. The plan says additional training is needed for staffers and more managers are recommended.

“I am cautiously optimistic about the revised report, which seems to more objective and addresses some of the major issues that many have had with the Board of Pardons and Paroles," Ivey said. "One highlight is that there has been a major improvement in the early parole process. There has been good progress overall, but we are still reviewing the entire report. Soon I will meet with Attorney General Marshall to discuss the report and what steps should be taken moving forward.”

---

The board's revised corrective action plan is below: