Gov. Ivey grants $12 million to help recruit more nurses to combat COVID-19

Friday, Governor Kay Ivey reallocated $12.3 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help hospitals dealing with a shortage of nurses during this resurgence of COVID-19.

The CEO of Huntsville Hospital, Jeff Samz, describes the staffing shortage as a dire situation. He says it is the worst he's experienced in his entire career.

"The most stressful staffing environment I have ever been apart of. It's an incredible, it's not only the incredible demand for care but the emotional demand on the staff is just exhausting for people," explains Samz.

As hospitals statewide are beyond capacity, the overbearing weight often gets put on nurses.

"Roll all that together and the mortality associated with COVID, you get an idea of the kind of stress and the dedication these people are putting forward to try and take care of the community," says Samz.

Now, Governor Ivey is trying to relieve some of that pressure by reallocating $12.3 million of the Coronavirus Relief Fund to secure qualified, out-of-state, travel nurses to come temporarily work in Alabama.

Samz says, "We're grateful for the staffing support, it's our biggest challenge right now our staffing. So I think it's a great first step to getting some relief into the staffing in hospitals and we're anxious to get the details from the state."

The Alabama Department of Public Health will work alongside the Alabama Hospital Association to recruit the travel nurses.

A statement from the Alabama Hospital Association says, 'The dedicated staff who continue to care for Alabamians with COVID-19 and those in need of other hospital services are simply overwhelmed and exhausted, and it's time to send in some reinforcement.'

The Huntsville Hospital system desperately needs that reinforcement.

"We're short right now somewhere around 500 nurses, um, I don't anticipate this being anywhere close to meeting that need," says Samz.

Although the funds might not meet the hospitals entire staffing needs, CEO Jeff Samz is hopeful the new efforts will help take a small weight off the backs of our front line workers.

"They're absolutely the heroes of this pandemic," he says.

Samz says he still does not have very much information about the new funds since Governor Ivey only sent out the news release on Friday, but the hospital is eager to find out how many new nurses they can expect at Huntsville Hospital.