Gov. Ivey creates Alabama coronavirus task force

Alabama now has a coronavirus task force.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement on Friday of the formation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force, which consists of state officials and disease specialists. The group had its first discussion Friday morning.

“While there are no known cases in Alabama, I have gathered the experts in an effort to be as prepared as possible should the Coronavirus affect Alabama,” said Ivey. “The safety of Alabamians is paramount, and we will do everything we can to limit exposure to this illness.”

Ivey's office says the task force will discuss any developments and precautions on a routine basis and make recommendations as necessary. Dr. Scott Harris is chair of the task force.

“The risk of Coronavirus disease remains low in Alabama, and we have been working diligently to prepare for any cases that may occur,” said Harris.

These are the members of the task force: