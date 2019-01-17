Gov. Ivey awards grant for new manufacturing plant in Red Bay

Governor Kay Ivey has awarded a $250,000 grant to help provide new jobs in Red Bay.

A statement released by Ivey's office on Thursday says the Community Development Block Grant will help a California awning company, Girard Systems, to open a location in Red Bay, which will result in 25 new jobs. Right now, the company is the sole awning supplier for Tiffin Motor Homes in Red Bay.

“This is the perfect partnership and means new jobs in northwest Alabama,” Ivey said in the statement. “I commend local elected officials and business leaders for working together to make this venture happen.”

According to Ivey's office, Girard Systems will build a 34,000 square foot manufacturing plant on 14.5 acres in the West Franklin Regional Industrial Park. The company also plans to build an RV campground for customers to stay overnight at while their RVs are being serviced.

Ivey's office says the grant will be used to supply sewer services, upgrade roads and improve drainage at the West Franklin Regional Industrial Park.