Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Sparkman High School placed on lockdown after anonymous threat Full Story

Gov. Ivey awards funding for drug rehabilitation program in state prisons

If participating in the rehabilitation program, inmates are required to do urinalysis testing during their incarcerations.

Posted: Nov. 28, 2018 11:13 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Governor Ivey has awarded $504,892 for a program in Alabama state prisons that is geared towards drug rehabilitation for inmates. She says the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program will help those whose addictions may have been a contributing factor in committing crimes.

The program is a six-month course that will be in place at seven prisons. It is conducted by mental health professionals that specialized in drug addictions. If participating in the program, inmates are required to do urinalysis testing during their incarcerations.

“We should strive to ensure that once a person is released from prison they will become a productive member of society,” Ivey said. “This program provides inmates the opportunity to escape their drug habit while in prison and create a new slate when they are released.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events