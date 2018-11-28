Gov. Ivey awards funding for drug rehabilitation program in state prisons

Governor Ivey has awarded $504,892 for a program in Alabama state prisons that is geared towards drug rehabilitation for inmates. She says the Residential Substance Abuse Treatment program will help those whose addictions may have been a contributing factor in committing crimes.

The program is a six-month course that will be in place at seven prisons. It is conducted by mental health professionals that specialized in drug addictions. If participating in the program, inmates are required to do urinalysis testing during their incarcerations.

“We should strive to ensure that once a person is released from prison they will become a productive member of society,” Ivey said. “This program provides inmates the opportunity to escape their drug habit while in prison and create a new slate when they are released.”