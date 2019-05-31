Gov. Ivey awards $2.1 million to help victims of domestic violence in North Alabama

On Friday, Governor Kay Ivey awarded a $2.1 million grant to help victims of domestic violence.
The grant was awarded to Safeplace Inc. of Florence so it can help victims in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties. The grant will help Safeplace provide care and support to victims.
Governor Ivey said in a statement "I am thankful for organizations like Safeplace that assist victims through these troubled times." For more information, click HERE.
