Gov. Ivey authorizes flags in Scottsboro to be lowered to half-staff after Scottsboro firefighter dies

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey granted an honor for a Scottsboro firefighter who died on Friday.

In a letter to Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy, she authorized flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Steven Dawson Beaird. He was only 34-years-old when he died.

Ivey noted that Beaird began his work as a firefighter with Scottsboro in 2008. Both his grandfather and his uncle served as firefighters.

He also worked as an Advanced Emergency Medical Technician.

Flags in Scottsboro can be "flown at half-staff on the day of his internment on Monday, November 23, 2020 until sunset."