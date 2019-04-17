Gov. Ivey announces I-565 widening to 6 lanes, Brownferry Road expansion

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that Interstate 565 will be resurfaced and expanded to six lanes as part of the first year plan of Rebuild Alabama.

Rebuild Alabama is the gas tax increase plan signed in to law earlier this year.

"I heard you ask and now we are delivering," she said.

Ivey also said the state will be expanding the Interstate 65 interchange at Tanner and widening Brownsferry Road to be extended westward to U.S. 31.

This is to help with the coming Mazda-Toyota plant.

