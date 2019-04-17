Clear

Gov. Ivey announces I-565 widening to 6 lanes, Brownferry Road expansion

Rebuild Alabama is the gas tax increase plan signed in to law earlier this year.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:58 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that Interstate 565 will be resurfaced and expanded to six lanes as part of the first year plan of Rebuild Alabama.

Rebuild Alabama is the gas tax increase plan signed in to law earlier this year.

"I heard you ask and now we are delivering," she said.

Ivey also said the state will be expanding the Interstate 65 interchange at Tanner and widening Brownsferry Road to be extended westward to U.S. 31.

This is to help with the coming Mazda-Toyota plant.

Tune in to WAAY 31 for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events