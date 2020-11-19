Gov. Ivey: Redstone Arsenal is a Top 6 finalist for U.S. Space Command headquarters

Redstone Arsenal is a Top 6 finalist for the headquarters of the United States Space Command.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement in a tweet Thursday afternoon. It was selected as a contender by the U.S. Air Force.

A team was in Huntsville in June of 2019 to survey the Arsenal’s ability to host the U.S. Space Command's permanent headquarters.

You can find a statement from Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle below:

The Department of the Air Force announced today that Huntsville has been designated as a candidate location for consideration to host the headquarters of the United States Space Command (USSPACECOM). Huntsville is one of six locations to participate in the next phase of the process.

"The Redstone region provides an unparalleled workforce for the U.S. Space Command with capabilities that include missile defense, aerospace, and intelligence,” said Mayor Tommy Battle. “We have the infrastructure capacity, community support, low cost of doing business and high-quality expertise to serve as the headquarters for USSPACECOM. When you analyze all the variables, Huntsville is the clear choice for this vitally important unified combatant command.”

The Air Force anticipates making a public announcement on its decision in early 2021.

JUST IN: @TeamRedstone is a Top 6 finalist for @US_SpaceCom’s permanent HQ! From our many space/defense assets to our skilled workforce, AL has the support structure needed to execute the mission. I urge the @DeptofDefense to select @huntsvillecity for #USSPACECOM. #alpolitics — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 19, 2020