'Got a lot of hurt:' Family grieving couple, children killed in Flat Rock fire

A man is trying to deal with the pain after a fire killed his daughter and three grandchildren.

"Got a lot of hurt, man. I'm going to miss her. She's my oldest daughter, you know, got my heart broken over it," Luke Jackson said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the fire that killed a woman, her boyfriend and three of her children in Flat Rock.

Jackson lives steps away from the burnt down mobile home in Flat Rock, but on Thursday, he wasn't home. He says he got a phone call about the fire, and as soon as he heard a van was in the driveway, he immediately knew something was wrong.

"I don't know how I'm going to make it through this," Jackson said.

Jackson said his daughter, 27-year-old Kayla, her boyfriend, Cody Dove, and her three youngest children, four-year-old Kaylon Stotts, three-year-old Jaycee Stotts and one-year-old Harley Stotts, were found dead inside the mobile home on Thursday.

"She took care of her kids and stuff. She was a good momma, and she is...She's my pride and joy," he said.

Investigators say Kayla's two other children are safe. They went to Ider School just before the fire started.

Right now, investigators believe the fire was started in the home by a family member, but they don't know how or why.

Abby Shrader is Kayla's aunt. She calls this a nightmare.

"It ripped me inside out, knowing you had to face something like this, see your niece had to go like this with her babies," she said.

She says the family is in heaven now but leaving this world sooner than anyone wanted.

"They're in his arms. I just didn't want them to go any time soon though,” Shrader said.

Now, less than a week before Christmas, a family is left confused, mourning and in tears.

"It's just got my mind, like, I don't know what to think, you know?" Jackson said.

Right now, the family said they cannot afford to pay for a proper burial for the victims. Some local churches and organizations are planning on doing what they can to help.