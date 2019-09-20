Gorgeous weekend on the way

While the region needs a good soaking rain, the dry weather that lasts through the weekend will make for a gorgeous Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are what one may call "comfortably warm," starting in the lower 60s Saturday morning and mid 60s Sunday. Highs each afternoon warm close to 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

The is very little shift in the pattern as we head into next week. Temperatures start in the mid 60s Monday morning and hit the lower 90s during the afternoon. A cold front will be approaching the Valley, but the ridge of high pressure in control will weaken it to the point of only bringing an isolated shower or storm by Monday evening. As the week progresses, there's no improvement in the rainfall situation and unfortunately, highs return to the mid 90s to close out the next work week.