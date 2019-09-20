Clear
BREAKING NEWS The Latest: US to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, UAE Full Story

Gorgeous weekend on the way

Dry weather continues through the weekend as temperatures stay warm, but comfortable.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 5:33 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

While the region needs a good soaking rain, the dry weather that lasts through the weekend will make for a gorgeous Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures are what one may call "comfortably warm," starting in the lower 60s Saturday morning and mid 60s Sunday. Highs each afternoon warm close to 90 under a mostly sunny sky.

The is very little shift in the pattern as we head into next week. Temperatures start in the mid 60s Monday morning and hit the lower 90s during the afternoon. A cold front will be approaching the Valley, but the ridge of high pressure in control will weaken it to the point of only bringing an isolated shower or storm by Monday evening. As the week progresses, there's no improvement in the rainfall situation and unfortunately, highs return to the mid 90s to close out the next work week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events