Gorgeous weekend, bitter cold next week

Grab the heavy coats as you head out the door on this Friday evening. Temperatures will be well into the 30s by kickoff tonight for the first round of the high school football playoffs with wind chills well into the 20s. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for all of north Alabama from 10 PM tonight through 8 AM Saturday morning. Temperatures across the region will bottom out in the mid to upper 20s tonight, likely resulting in a hard freeze that will end our growing season.

Following an absolutely gorgeous weekend, the new work week starts out with showers returning to north Alabama Monday afternoon. As the front moves through Monday night and Tuesday morning, cold air will be rushing in behind it. There still is a narrow window that some of us could see a few snow flurries on the back edge of this front. However, it is all about timing. If the moisture moves out before the cold air moves in, then all we will see is a cold rain. But if the cold air arrives while we still have some moisture to work with, then a few snowflakes may fly early Tuesday morning. The bottom line is this does not appear to be a major event. No accumulations are expected and impacts look minimal. We will continue to monitor any changes for you throughout the weekend.

Behind this front, temperatures continue to stay bitterly cold for the middle of next week. Highs on Tuesday are stuck in the 30s with some spots dropping into the teens Tuesday night. Keep those heavy coats handy!