Beautiful Thursday afternoon, a dry but cloudy and cooler finish to the workweek

It will be a rapid warm up for North Alabama Friday after bottoming out in the low to mid-30s this morning. Today's highs may touch 70° by mid-afternoon with sunny skies lasting through sunset this evening. The only thing keeping Thursday afternoon from a 10-out-of-10 is occasional north winds gusting to 10-20 mph.

Friday is a bit of a fly in the ointment as clouds thicken and we can see an isolated shower but latest data inidcates that we'll stay dry from the Shoals to Sand Mountain. North Alabama is back to sunny weather and highs near 60s for the weekend. In fact, that's the only chance for a shower in the next 7 days. Outside of the 7 day period is a different story, but out pattern is pretty quiet for the time being.