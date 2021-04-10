Gorgeous Sunday on the way, near 80 to start the new work week

The widespread rain moved out of North Alabama late this morning, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday afternoon. We certainly dodged a bullet with the severe weather threat last night. All of that activity stayed south, where we had a significant hail event near Orange Beach early this morning combined with numerous warnings stretching into the Florida panhandle. It's all quiet here at home this evening. It will stay a bit breezy, with gusts up to 20 MPH possible. Any clouds lingering this evening will fade overnight. This will lead to a cooler start to Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

All in all, the pattern is quiet for the next 5-7 days. Sunday will be a perfect Spring day. Highs climb into the mid 70s once again with plenty of sunshine. Get outside and enjoy it! Same story goes for Monday with temperatures closer to 80 to start the work week. Small chances for isolated showers return each day starting Tuesday as a boundary stalls out along the Gulf Coast. Coverage will be very sparse through Friday though and some spots may stay completely dry until next weekend. Otherwise, we'll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the work week with temperatures cooling down into the upper 60s by Wednesday.