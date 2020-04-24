Google donates $25,000 to Jackson County Relief Fund

Google donated $25,000 to the Jackson County Relief Fund.
The fund is designed to provide cash for small businesses who are struggling with getting access to federal funds.
Google was the first donor and Regions Bank also pitched in $8,000.
Applications to access the funds will be accepted starting Friday and will be distributed in early May.
If you'd like to donate, click here.
