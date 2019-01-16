Google announces new solar farms in Alabama and Tennessee

Google announced Wednesday that it plans to purchase the output of several new solar farms that will be the largest in Alabama and Tennessee, as well as the largest solar farms ever to be built for Google.

The output from the new solar farms will total 413 megawatts of power from 1.6 million solar panels. According to Google, this output will ensure that electricity consumed by the data centers in Tennessee and Alabama will be matched with an equal amount of renewable energy.

“TVA recognizes that renewable energy is a tremendous asset in terms of economic and environmental benefits,” said Doug Perry, TVA vice president of Commercial Energy Solutions.

