Goodman Manufacturing laying off more than 500 workers, impacting Fayetteville, TN facility

Goodman Manufacturing is laying off more than 500 workers.

The company filed notices with the Tennessee Department of Labor (Read those here and here). The move comes after more than 700 workers were laid off last week from a previous notice.

Goodman Manufacturing is a subsidiary of the Japanese air conditioning company, Daikin, which is investing almost $200 million to expand its Decatur plant, creating 50 jobs.

The company's permanent layoff is scheduled to take effect on November 27th.