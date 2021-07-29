Clear
Gold medal mania hits North Alabama

Suni Lee's win inspiring gymnasts in Boaz.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:35 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:05 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Gold medal mania hitting North Alabama after incoming Auburn freshman Suni Lee took home the top gymnastics honor in Tokyo.

The Auburn spirit was flying high like the back flips inside Kay-la's Gymnastics and Cheer Thursday in Boaz.

That's the Suni effect. After the future Auburn Tiger took home gold in the women's all around gymnastics final.

"She's just so clean and tight and skilled," Charlie Smith said.

A mere 144 miles is all that will separate Smith from the Olympian once she's on the Plains.

"It's just amazing to be that close to them," Smith added.

Kayla Powell hopes the hype of Suni grows the sport in Alabama.

"I think it will be wonderful for the girls in this state having her here," Powell said.

Anna Claire already has big gymnastics dreams.
"Because I like cartwheels," the little tumbler added.

Her teammate Kali said it's awesome seeing Suni do the same tricks she does!

"I like to do front flips," Kali added.

Suni's gold medal in the gymnastics final marks the fifth straight for Team USA.
Their success inspires Smith to keep tumbling.
"It's just amazing to do things other people think is impossible for them," Smith said.

Suni could be in North Alabama next march for Elevate the Stage at the Von Braun Center. The event is set for March 6.

