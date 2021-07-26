“Going in the wrong direction” Morgan County sees Covid-19 case spike

An increase in people suffering from Covid-19 complications over the weekend has Decatur’s mayor, Alabama health department officials, and Decatur Morgan Hospital representatives concerned about the direction things are heading in the county.

They say it’s frustrating because there is a vaccine available, yet only about 31 percent of Morgan County residents are fully vaccinated.

Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health says she knows everyone wants to just put this pandemic behind them, but the reality is, the virus is still spreading.

“I think we've said it so much that, to some extent, it's kind of falling on deaf ears, we are kind of sick of hearing it but mayor, as you said, you know we're going back in the wrong direction,” Smith said.

Health experts say the vast majority of new patients are not vaccinated. And for many, this isn’t their first go around with the virus.

“Our cases are increasing and we know how quickly they can become exponential, approximately 37,000 individuals have completed their vaccine series in Morgan County and for that we are very thankful,” Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling says.

City leaders say they hope more people will get vaccinated and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands.

“We have a lot of reinfections, these are people who had Covid got tested, now have it again and so they are going around the same situation again and some of them are a lot sicker than they were the first go around,” Smith added.

Right now, vaccination clinics are open daily at the hospital and we are told there is plenty of the vaccine available.

