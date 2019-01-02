Going back to Cali

There are a few residents from North Alabama who are making the trip out to California to root for the defending champs, Alabama in the National Championship game against Clemson. Barbie Peek is the President of the Madison County chapter of the Alabama Alumni Association, and she and her family have been to a lot of title games. She and her husband have been season ticket holders since they were students at the University of Alabama. Even though they've been to these types of games before, they say each one is special. Playing Clemson again is just another game to them, too.

"Well you know it's just another opponent and they're the next person on the list. and so I think that it doesn't matter who we're really playing we just want Alabama to play their best and win," Barbie Peek said.

Peek and Coach Saban seem to have the same mentality when entering post-season play.

One thing that is different about this years National Championship game is ticket sales. According to some of the ticket websites, sales are down this year. Compared to years past, the cheapest tickets are about $245 this year; last year they were going for almost $1,700. The title game in Santa Clara isn't sold out yet, so if fans are looking to buy still they have a good chance of getting tickets at a low cost.