'One step closer to my ultimate goal': Godsey looking ahead after PGA Tour LA win

Conner Godsey is one step closer to his dream of playing on the PGA Tour.

The Rogersville native and former UNA Lion captured his first PGA Tour Latinoamerica win this weekend, taking home the Banco del Pacifico Open title after a one-hole playoff.

Godsey shot 7-under in the final round, forcing a playoff at 17-under.

The 29-year-old called it a meaningful victory since it moved him up to second on the points list. The top five players move up to the Korn Ferry Tour at the end of the season.

“We actually only have one tournament left, which is in three weeks,” he said. “I’ll try to keep it rolling there.”

Godsey said he hopes the moment carries over to the Bupa Championship presented by Volvo, which will be played July 22-25 at PGA Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

With a promotion to the Korn Ferry Tour, Godsey could be back at the Huntsville Championship next year.