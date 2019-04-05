‘God is good:’ Passenger, mom grateful no one hurt in fiery Florence crash

Chavious McCoy and his friends were driving down Veterans Drive at Sycamore Street Wednesday night when things went wrong.

Chavious, who was in the backseat, said they were going around a curve and another car hit them.

"I saw him in our lane and that's when it happened,” Chavious said.

The next thing he remembers is trying to unbuckle his seatbelt and check on his friends.

Police said it appears the driver of another car veered into the opposite lane about 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Chavious said both cars caught on fire after everyone was out of them.

"I kept telling them we need to step back because it's going to explode,” he said.

His mother, Alisha McCoy, said she rushed to the wreck to make sure her son and his friends were OK.

"Looking at it, you wouldn't think anyone made it out," said Alisha McCoy.

Chavious said he and his friends did go to the hospital to get checked out for minor injuries.

His mom believes God had his hand over everyone in the accident.

“God is good. All walked away from that wreck and are blessed," said Alisha McCoy

Chavious and his friends all were wearing seatbelts.

Florence police said the crash remains under investigation.