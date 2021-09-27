Clear

GoFundMe set up for family of Guntersville Taco Bell shooting victim

Elias Escobar

The funds raised will help cover funeral expenses for Elias Escobar, one of two victims in last week's fatal shooting.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 7:33 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett

Elias Escobar was just 19 when he was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Guntersville last week. Now his family is asking for help paying for his funeral.

Bilma Lopez set up a GoFundMe on Saturday, saying they are Escobar’s younger sibling and the family needs help with funeral expenses.

“He was a young man that didn’t live his adult life,” Lopez said of Escobar. “He left this world too young.”

Lopez said the family would greatly appreciate anyone who can help donate. The GoFundMe has a goal of $10,000, of which just under $1,000 had been raised as of Monday evening.

Escobar was one of two people killed in the shooting Thursday. The other victim was 17 and has not been identified.

Kevon Yenovi Williams, 23, of Grayson, Georgia, was arrested and charged with their murders. He remains in custody. Officials say there was an altercation prior to the shooting but have not released details about the altercation or why Williams chose to shoot Escobar and the 17-year-old victim.

Those who wish to donate to the GoFundMe can do so by clicking here.

