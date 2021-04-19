GoFundMe says donations to Huntsville woman’s fake cancer fundraiser will be refunded

GoFundMe announced Monday that people who donated to a fundraiser set up by a Huntsville woman claiming to have cancer will be refunded.

Huntsville police on Wednesday arrested Dawn Lineberger, 40, for theft by deception and outstanding warrants. She is booked in the Madison County Jail with a $5,000 bond.

Lineberger received donations from the community, a local church and a GoFundMe page because she said she had cancer when she did not, said Lt. Jesse Sumlin of the Huntsville Police Department.

"Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously," said Claudia Curiel, GoFundMe spokesperson.

"If a misuse of funds takes place on GoFundMe, donors are protected and their donations are refunded. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in investigations."

Sumlin said anyone who donated to Lineberger is encouraged to contact the police department. The department can be reached at 256-722-7100 and 256-427-7020.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sumlin said more charges could be filed.

As of Monday evening, Lineberger remained in custody.

