GoFundMe honors UAH Hockey

UAH Hockey is being recognized on a global stage!

The "Save UAH Hockey" fundraiser which gathered a million dollars in four days to save the program is being honored as one of "GoFundMe's Heroes" part of their stories of impact.

Donations poured in from all over the world to bring hockey back to Huntsville.

The momentum and support has to continue as the Chargers look to join a conference!!

Former Charger, Sheldon Wolitski, said GoFundMe recognizing UAH is perfect timing to re-energize supporters.

"And the fact that they're recognizing UAH Hockey, I'm very proud," Wolitski said. "But I'm also not surpised, we've seen how strong the hockey community is."

Next up UAH will submit a proposal to a conference this summer. If accpeted, UAH Hockey checks off another item on their list to bring the get the program back to the standard supports and alumni expect.