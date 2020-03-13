Gloomy today, more rain this weekend

Light rain is beginning to taper off this morning across North Alabama, leaving us with more cloudy skies to close out the week. Much of the afternoon and into tonight looks dry but a stray shower can't be completely rules out. You'll notice a persistent northerly breeze throughout the day. That breeze combined with thick cloud cover will keep temperatures hovering in the low to mid 60s all day long.

Looking ahead to this weekend, much of Saturday looks dry outside of a small shower chance during the morning. A few peaks of sun are possible tomorrow afternoon, allowing highs to climb close to the 70 degree mark. Another round of rain arrives from the north late Saturday night into Sunday morning, bringing another one inch of rain to much of the area. The rainy pattern continues through the next seven days, however, with off and on rain chances. The good news is we are not expecting any days to be complete washouts nor are we expecting severe weather or heavy rain. This should limit our flooding concerns. We could still see an additional one to two inches of rain through next week, with some locally higher amounts possible.

Temperatures stay well above normal in the week ahead. Highs stay in the mid 60s through Monday before warming up to the mid 70s for the first day of Spring next Thursday.