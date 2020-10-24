Gloomy Sunday, heavy rain possible during the upcoming work week

It has been a gloomy Saturday across North Alabama. After a cold front moved through the area last night and early this morning, we have been socked in by thick cloud cover, keeping temperatures only in the upper 50s. The clouds are not going away anytime soon. Outside of some patchy drizzle over Sand Mountain, everyone will stay dry tonight with temperatures holding steady in the upper 50s. Going through the day Sunday, expect continuing cloudy skies. This will keep temperatures likely in the upper 60s for most, but a few spots in the lower 70s are possible. Everyone also looks to dry Sunday outside of a very small chance for a sprinkle over Sand Mountain.

We are still keeping an eye on what is shaping up to be an active work week across North Alabama. We will be watching two weather features this upcoming week. The first is Tropical Depression 28, which is currently in the Caribbean. TD 28 is currently forecast to strengthen into Tropical Storm Zeta before making landfall along the Louisiana coast Wednesday afternoon. At the same time, a low pressure system will slide along the US-Mexico border early this week as it makes its way towards the Gulf coast by Wednesday. Both of these features seem to be on a collision course for each other in the southeastern US Wednesday or Thursday, which could mean a heavy rain setup for North Alabama by late next week.

The timing remains in flux and there are still plenty of details to fine tune. However, our latest forecast brings initial isolated showers as early as Tuesday evening, becoming a bit more scattered by Wednesday. The widespread rain looks to hold off until late Wednesday night and through much of the day Thursday before moving out of North Alabama during the first part of Friday. This appears to be primarily a heavy rain concern at this time, but we will watch for any potential severe weather concerns in the days to come. Expect widespread one to three inch rainfall totals over the next seven days, with the bulk of that rainfall taking place Thursday. Again, this forecast still has plenty of uncertainties and will need to be fine tuned in the days to come. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates. What we can say with confidence is the rain comes to an end just in time for Halloween weekend, ushering in much drier and cooler weather to close out October.