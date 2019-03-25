Global Force Symposium and Exposition to be held at Von Braun Center

The Association of the United States Army is holding its Global Force Symposium and Exposition this week at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

Event leaders told WAAY 31 the schedule is full of discussions on new and improved technologies that could be used in the Army's future. Companies will be showing off their newest military equipment. There will also be a panel discussion from distinguished Army members. Leaders of the event said it's important for the public to know about the technologies and people who are defending their country.

"Most of the equipment we have, the major equipment: the tanks, the helicopters, the artillery, were developed back in the 1980's and we've lived with that equipment for the last 40 years, so it's time now to get that equipment up to date so we can stay ahead of our competitors around the world," said Lieutenant General Guy Swan.

The event will have tanks and military gear that you can see. It all starts Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the Von Braun Center.