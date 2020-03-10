Clear
Global Force Symposium and Exposition canceled in Huntsville

The event was scheduled for next week.

Posted: Mar 10, 2020 10:29 AM
Updated: Mar 10, 2020 10:30 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA) has canceled the Global Force Symposium and Exposition that was scheduled for next week in Huntsville.

People who have registered to attend will be contacted by AUSA staff about cancellation and refund policies.

Army and defense industry leaders were scheduled to attend the yearly event at the Von Braun Center.

"For the health and safety of all of our members and the participants in Global Force, canceling next week's event is, regrettably, the right decision," said retired Gen. Carter Ham, AUSA's president and CEO.

