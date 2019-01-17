NEW YORK (AP) - Gladys Knight will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at this year's Super Bowl.
The seven-time Grammy Award-winner says she's proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.
The 74-year-old and the Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Her hits include "Midnight Train to Georgia" and "That's What Friends Are For."
Maroon 5 will be joined by Big Boi, Atlanta-based rapper from Outkast, and Travis Scott during the halftime performance.
This year's Super Bowl is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.
Related Content
- Gladys Knight to sing national anthem at the Super Bowl
- Fergie and other National Anthem performances that didn't sing
- Super Bowl LII: Pink's National Anthem could be bugged by flu
- Super Bowl LII: Patriots and Eagles stand during National Anthem, President Trump revisits controversy
- Super Bowl LII: Eagles win!
- Super Bowl planners: Shutdown brings 'uncharted territory'
- NFL fans speak their opinion on new national anthem rule
- VIDEO: Crowd finishes national anthem after sound system malfunction
- Justin Timberlake will probably make bank off the Super Bowl
- NFL players kneel, raise fists or sit out National Anthem as preseason gets in full swing
Scroll for more content...