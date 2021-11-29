GivingTuesday donations could help nonprofits struggling after a difficult year

During the season of giving, nonprofits all around the world will participate in GivingTuesday. In Madison County, local nonprofits say donations are needed now more than ever before.

What makes GivingTuesday so impactful is it is a worldwide celebration of generosity, which urges people to give back by donating time, goods, and money. United Way of Madison County is hopeful a big-name event like GivingTuesday will encourage more people to donate, as they need all of the help they can get after a tough year.

"I can honestly say I don't remember this feeling of sense of urgency and importance more than I ever have at this time," says Claudia Bucher, the director of development for United Way of Madison County.

Bucher has been working with nonprofits for more than three decades. She says our local nonprofits are struggling after a tough year financially.

"We're all being affected by this pandemic," explains Bucher.

The pandemic is causing an uncertainty that has prevented many people from donating.

"As far as the donations coming in, they're really slow," says Bucher.

United Way helps fundraise for 27 different local nonprofits.

"These funds through GivingTuesday and United Way are really important," says Jessica Bumbalough, the community outreach and volunteer services coordinator for CASA of Madison County.

The Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound of Madison County is one of United Way's partners.

"They help with one of our aging in place programs, which includes our wheelchair ramp instillation," says Bumbalough.

They give back by installing wheelchair ramps free of charge to elderly individuals in Madison County. Plus, it does not take much to help them out.

"A gift of 10 dollars may not feel like a lot, but it is for our organization. Because 10 people giving 10 dollars, that's a grab bar right there," explains Bumbalough.

By giving back to local nonprofits, it enhances quality of life for not just the less fortunate, but all of Madison County.

"I say if you're a resident of Huntsville/Madison County, it is our responsibility to give back and make sure it stays the quality that we expect it to be, and even better," says Bucher.

CASA of Madison County has a GivingTuesday goal of $10,000. You can donate on their social media platforms, or directly through United Way.