Giveaway aims to help Huntsville area furloughed workers

Huntsville personal injury law firm Martin & Helms P.C. wants to provide a helping hand to local workers impacted by the federal government’s partial shutdown.

To do that, they are sponsoring a weekly drawing for furloughed workers to win a $250 gift card for use on groceries or other necessities.

Entering the drawing is easy. Just click on this link to the entry form. One person will be selected at random each week to receive the gift card they choose in the form.

Winners must present a government employee ID and proof of furlough status when they claim the gift cards in person at WAAY 31 Studios located at 1000 Monte Sano Boulevard, Huntsville.

Winners have 7 days to claim their prize. Absolutely no cards will be mailed to recipients.

Information on more local resources for furloughed workers can be found at these links:

