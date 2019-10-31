Clear

Girl, 7, shot trick-or-treating on Chicago's West Side

A 7-year-old girl is reported in critical condition after being shot while trick-or-treating on Chicago's West Side.

CHICAGO (AP) - A 7-year-old girl is reported in critical condition after being shot while trick-or-treating on Chicago's West Side.

Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says the girl was shot in the lower neck area Thursday and was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital. Chicago police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the left hand and taken to a nearby hospital in good condition.

Authorities say the man and girl were walking along a street in the Little Village neighborhood when a man in a group of males drew a gun and fired at the victims.

In a tweet, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the girl, who was out with her family for Halloween, is believed to be an unintended victim.

