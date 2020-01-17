Giles County softball's Faith Cross officially signs on the dotted line

Signing day is an exciting day for any high school athlete; but for Giles County softball player Faith Cross her signing her letter of intent to Alabama A&M was extra special because she’s sharing the day with her mom who is also a Bulldog graduate.

"When I went and toured and had my official visit at Alabama A&M," senior Faith Cross said. "It just felt like home, like I was supposed to be there, and it wasn't too far away from my family, so that's why I decided to go.

When asked if her mom graduating from A&M was a deciding factor on where she chose to play ball, Faith said, "not really, but it's just a plus because she knew the ins and outs, so it was easier for me to go with the flow there."

As for her mom, Benita Cross, she was over the moon that her daughter found a place to call home for the next four years.

"Oh my goodness, so actually when she went to her visit, I was out of town for work so her daddy went with her," Benita said. "So when they called me or texted me, I'm not sure which one, I was so overwhelmed. I just cried. I'm just thankful that she found a place that she can call home. I'm glad she's going to be close it's just wonderful for me."

She may not have picked to become a Bulldog just because of her family ties, but Faith says this commonality brings her and her mom closer together.

"I'm her mini-me, we're twins, so yeah, we're spitting images of each other," Faith said.