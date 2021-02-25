Giles County man arrested after several animals rescued from 'less than favorable conditions’

A Giles County man is in jail for animal cruelty after multiple animals were taken from his home.

Kenneth Wayne Eddins, 70, was arrested during a search of his home on Thursday. The Giles County Sheriff’s Department was joined by the Giles County Animal Shelter, Nashville Humane Association and Lucky’s Cat House.

All of the animals were taken for rehabilitation and to find new homes.

Eddins is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and cruelty to animals after “Deputies discovered multiple animals being housed in less than favorable conditions,” the sheriff’s department said.

You can see the department’s post, which includes photos of the animals and the conditions they were living in, below.