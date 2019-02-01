Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State: Lauderdale County serial rapist used illegal prison cell phone to plot escape Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Giles County and Lincoln County authorities search for missing boy

Michael Jonathan Adams went missing early Friday morning.

Posted: Feb. 1, 2019 3:41 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2019 4:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Authorities in Giles County and Lincoln County are currently searching for 15-year-old Michael Jonathan Adams, who went missing early Friday morning.

Adams is 5’01” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is a type 1 diabetic with only a small amount of medication on his person, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen at his grandmother's home on Pleasant Hill Road in Prospect, Tennessee at 5 a.m. Friday. Adams left on foot and was wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack.

According to the sheriff's office, Adams has the mentality of a 10-year-old. If anyone comes into contact with him, they are asked to check his medical welfare, detain him and contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-2460 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821. The search is a joint effort between both departments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 64°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Scottsboro
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events