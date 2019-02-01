Giles County and Lincoln County authorities search for missing boy

Authorities in Giles County and Lincoln County are currently searching for 15-year-old Michael Jonathan Adams, who went missing early Friday morning.

Adams is 5’01” tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is a type 1 diabetic with only a small amount of medication on his person, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

He was last seen at his grandmother's home on Pleasant Hill Road in Prospect, Tennessee at 5 a.m. Friday. Adams left on foot and was wearing a purple galaxy hoodie and carrying a gray backpack.

According to the sheriff's office, Adams has the mentality of a 10-year-old. If anyone comes into contact with him, they are asked to check his medical welfare, detain him and contact the Giles County Sheriff’s Department at 931-363-2460 or the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821. The search is a joint effort between both departments.