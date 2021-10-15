Giles County Sheriff’s Office seeking at-large, likely armed suspect

A Mississippi man accused of fleeing police and stealing vehicles out of Alabama and Tennessee could still be in the area and is likely armed, according to police.

Giles County (Tennessee) Sherriff’s Office said 46-year-old David Drew Williams of Jones County, Mississippi, is the man they suspect of fleeing officers in Minor Hill around 8 p.m. Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Minor Hill Police Department attempted a traffic stop on Tennessee 11, but the driver fled down McRee Lane.

GCSO said two males fled on foot, and the passenger, a juvenile, was caught a few hours later.

“The truck was stolen out of Cullman, Alabama,” GCSO said. “In the vehicle, deputies found stolen property, guns and narcotics.”

GCSO said Williams remains at large and may possibly still be in the area.

“Williams is wanted in multiple states and across the Southeast,” police said. “This subject has been violent in the past and is likely to be armed.”

According to police, several vehicles along McRee Road were found to be burglarized around that time, and a dark gray 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck with repaired damage on the tailgate and a Navy sticker on the rear window was reported stolen 8 a.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams or the truck is asked to call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office at 931-363-3505. If you see Williams, do not approach. Call 911.