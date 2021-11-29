Athens police sergeant creates 'Gifts for the Elderly' to support older adults during the holidays

Volunteer by day, police sergeant by night. One Athens police officer is going the extra mile to make sure everyone, including the elderly, is gifted on Christmas.

Sergeant Katrina Flanagan started Gifts for the Elderly in 2018. One day in a badge and uniform, she was called to a local nursing home around Christmas. It was the lack of who and what was inside that changed it all.

“The elderly were sitting in the hallways, there were elves on the door for Christmas, but there was no one there,” said Katrina Flanagan.

So she took action.

“I decided to get with a nursing home and say OK, what kind of gifts would you need?” said Flanagan.

A simple gesture turned into something much bigger than she expected.

“This year I made a big goal,” said Flanagan. “I was like, I want to reach the homebound and get all the nursing homes.”

Flanagan‘s goal was to make 500 bags for nursing homes in Limestone County, each bag is around $15. But, Flanagan surpassed that weeks ago.

“I was bawling and I’m not much of a crier, but I just couldn’t believe the generosity,” said Flanagan.

The bags are supported by community donations.

“After the pandemic, not everyone has money and so just $5 was a huge deal for me,” said Flanagan. “So when I found out we had 504 bags, I just lost it.”

Bags are filled with necessities. Some items many of us take for granted.

Each bag includes a Bible, fuzzy socks, blankets, and more.

“The bags are delivered on Christmas Eve to every nursing home in Limestone County.

“It’s all volunteer-based,” said Flanagan.

Volunteers organize the bags in an assembly line before hitting the road to drop off the presents on Christmas Eve.

It is the excitement on one’s face that makes it all worth it.

“They would follow us down the hallways and say hey and call their friends out,” said Flanagan.

And although Flanagan sounds like Santa Claus, she doesn’t take the credit for all she’s able to accomplish before Christmas day.

“I cannot do this without everybody else,” said Flanagan.

This year, Flanagan has a new goal. It’s called homebound. She is taking nominations from the community to support elder individuals during the holidays. Picking up prescriptions, paying for groceries, or any other necessities could be given in support to an older adult. You can nominate someone in Limestone County, Click HERE to nominate someone.