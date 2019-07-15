(CNN) -- A giant jellyfish the size of a human has stunned a diver off the south-western coast of England.
The incredible creature -- a barrel jellyfish -- was spotted near Falmouth by broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly, who described the encounter as "breathtaking."
"What an unforgettable experience," she added. "I know barrel jellyfish get really big in size but I have never seen anything like it before!"
"It was the best thing I've ever done," she said in a video of the meeting.
Daly, who was exploring the waters as part of her campaign "Wild Ocean Week," added the jellyfish was a big as she is.
Barrel jellyfish are the largest species of jellyfish in British seas, but it is extremely rare to spot one of the size Daly did.
They typically grow up to one meter (3.2 feet) and weight up to 25 kilograms (55 lbs), according to The Wildlife Trusts. Barrel jellyfish are frequently washed up on the UK's coastlines during the summer months.
Related Content
- Giant jellyfish the size of a human spotted by divers off English coast
- NASA's TESS mission spots Earth-size exoplanet
- Georgia lawmakers push for English-only communication
- Decatur Police share signs of how to spot human trafficking
- Spotting hazardous trees
- Local students learning English as a second language
- Vols hire Kim English as assistant men's basketball coach
- Legendary great white shark filmed swimming with divers off Hawaii
- How to spot counterfeit money
- Fire roaring through Northern California triples in size