Getting warmer for the weekend

High pressure is in control of our weather pattern, making for quiet conditions across the region.With a clear sky tonight, we're in for another chilly morning on Friday with lows sinking into the mid 40s. We're still on track for a spectacular weekend and high temperatures finally climb up into the 80s by Sunday afternoon.

As the ridge of high pressure shifts eastward next week, a more southerly wind will send moisture back up into North Alabama. This will allow for more cloud cover and isolated to scattered thunderstorms each day starting Monday. At least the weather will be much more typical of mid-May in the Tennessee Valley than what we've been dealing with lately!