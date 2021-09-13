Getting stormy and staying muggy

As high pressure pushes eastward, a southerly wind will continue to pump up the moisture in the air, making for muggy conditions and bringing back the chance for a few showers and storms.

Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with areas of fog. There's the slightest chance for a stray shower or storm early, but most stay dry. Lows drop to the upper 60s to start Tuesday. Speaking of, Tuesday will be another warm, humid day with a partly sunny sky and highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms pop up during the afternoon, but not everyone see rain.

There are better rain chances starting Wednesday. Gulf moisture will continue to be pumped into the area ahead of a cold front to our northwest. By the end of the work week, we may also experience some impact from what is now Tropical Storm Nicholas. There is a bit of uncertainty with the track of Nicholas once it makes landfall, but we are watching it for what it could mean for us in North Alabama. With rain chances on the rise, temperatures won't be quite as warm. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s.