Getting creative with at home football workouts, as sports pause because of coronavirus

North Jackson is using backpacks to workout.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 10:22 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Spring football looks different this year.
Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports,
North Jackson Football's main piece of workout equipment is a backpack.

Who needs dumbbells when you have a bag full of text books?

"So we put like books and stuff in it, get it up to 30 pounds," Rising Senior, Ayson Quinn, said.

The Chiefs are doing spring workouts with school supplies.
"Like four textbooks and two binders," Rising senior, KJ Huckabee, said.

At first, Huckabee was skeptical of using backpacks instead of bench presses.
"I was like what are you talking about and then and then he just explained
it all and after doing it today i think it will work," Huckabee said.

The players are using the backpacks for pushups, squats, even cardio.

"Like we have a big long driveway that loops around my whole house, so I ran around it, did bear crawls squats, it was a lot," Huckabee said.

Coach Chandler Tygard says parents are loving their kids creativity during these tough times.

"They want to see their kids off the couch and stop playing video games so they're pushing them out the door to go run and it's been good so far," Tygard said.

And players are holding themselves accountable.

"After I got done I called Ayson and asked how was it and he said it was hard," Huckabee said.

The fifteen seniors are hungry for success.
Buying into a simple backpack workout is just the first step of leading their team to a winning season.

"This year is different, like last year we struggled but this year we will come out and be pretty good," Huckabee said.

Football could start back up late summer, but North Jackson is just hoping they can still have a full football season in the fall.

