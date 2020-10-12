Getting back to a more seasonable pattern this week

At least, in comparison to this past weekend where we were dealing with the remnants of Delta. In fact, we have a pair of cold front passing this week, neither of which will bring much in the way of moisture. Instead, we get a nice change in wind direction and a resulting shift back to some more seasonable weather.

Tonight, a cold front passes from west to east. It will have nearly cleared northeast Alabama by midnight. We'll get a few spotty showers but nothing more. Expect a brisk north breeze and morning temperatures in the mid 50s to start Tuesday. Some more clouds are possible, then most of the day will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s. It's cooler Wednesday morning and a touch warmer during the afternoon.

The next cold front should pass Thursday night. Much like our front tonight, there's not much in the way of rainfall to accompany the late week cold front. Expect most any shower activity to be gone by sunrise Friday.

To kick off the weekend, we'll all be much cooler. Friday's highs only reach the lower 60s and lows almost dip into the 30s by Saturday morning. Even Saturday afternoon, highs only hit the mid 60s. It gets a bit warmer to start the next work week.