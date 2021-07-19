Get vaccinated, post a Tik Tok, and get paid!

The Alabama Department of Public Health wants you to get vaccinated and is starting a new initative to do so!

The state started a TikTok challenge. People ages 13-29 can submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or including a creative message explaining why they got the shot.

You can sumbit a video until August 6th!

Four winners will be chosen to receive a $250 Visa gift card each. The winners will be based on "creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares)."

Read the full release on how you can participate, and what you need to do to post your video here:



From ADPH:

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination can protect you, your family and community and help end the pandemic. To promote vaccination, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is sponsoring a TikTok contest for persons between the ages of 13 and 29 to encourage vaccination against COVID-19 before the beginning of the school year.

To participate, contestants are to submit a TikTok video showing themselves getting vaccinated or include a creative message explaining, "This is why I got vaccinated.” All videos must tag @alcovidvaccine, #getvaccinatedAL and #ADPH. Winners will be determined based on creativity, originality and popularity (likes and shares). TikTok videos can be submitted between July 16 – August 6, 2021.

A panel of judges composed of advertising professionals and ADPH personnel will select four winners who will each be awarded a $250 Visa gift card. Winners will be announced August 13 via the @alcovidvaccine TikTok account, and promoted on ADPH social media.

Vaccination is important in protecting adolescents and others against symptomatic COVID-19 disease. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for most people age 12 and older. Parental or guardian consent must be obtained for any person younger than age 19 receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from an ADPH vaccination location.

Complete contest rules, information and guidance about COVID-19 can be viewed at alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine/tiktok.html.