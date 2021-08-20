New Madison Police chief sets safety, officer pay improvements among first priorities

There's a new chief in town!

"Can't explain it. I just immediately felt at home here for some reason. I felt a connection. My dad is originally from Alabama," said Johnny Gandy, the new chief at the Madison Police Department.

Gandy said he's wanted to be in law enforcement since he was a little boy.

"My favorite television show was Adam 12. I remember my friends waiting outside during Halloween to go trick or treating and I couldn't go with them before I watched Adam 12," said Gandy.

After 34 years at the Virginia Beach Police Department, he was ready for a change.

"Lots of interesting experiences. Lot of good experiences. Some bad. Some very tragic experiences. In fact, probably the most tragic experience I've ever been through in my life happened within the last two years of my time and service there at Virginia Beach, and that was a mass shooting at our municipal center.

"But all of the experiences I had are invaluable to help me prepare for this job," he said.

You may remember Gandy got the job over Maj. John Stringer, who lead the department on an interim basis.

Stringer has been a member of the Madison Police Department for more than 20 years. and Gandy said he was worried coming in.

"I got a call in Virginia Beach one day from Major Stringer and I gotta say that he was so gracious in that call. He had completely committed himself to this department and committed himself to ensuring that the department accepted me as the chief and that he would do everything in his power to make sure that I transitioned smoothly into this job, and he's been spot on with that. I couldn't have asked for anything more," said Gandy.

Gandy said he as some goals that he'd like to achieve.

At the top of his list, getting better pay for his officers.

"One of the common complaints here especially with the younger officers is that they love this city, but they can't afford to live in it," said Gandy.

He says after he fixes some internal issues, his priority is keeping you and your family safe.

"I am totally dedicated to providing the best quality public service to the community and I'll do everything in my power to ensure that they have the best police force in the state."